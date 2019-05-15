Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Epic Games Store quietly launches in China

The Epic Games Store quietly launches in China

May 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The Epic Games Store has quietly and suddenly opened up to Chinese users. According to a Techweb story spotted and translated by PCGamesN, the platform started allowing players in China to purchase and play games this week.

The move marks a significant expansion for Epic’s PC game store, even if it was a step not heavily publicized by the company. China saw $15.21 billion in revenue for just domestic online PC games in 2018, making it a massive market for those that can get approved to launch games in the country.

Even Steam, a platform that has yet to see an official government-sanctioned release in China, currently has nearly a quarter of its users using Simplified Chinese as their language.

As it is now, the Chinese version of the Epic Games Store bars users from using Chinese credit cards, but does accept WeChat and AliPay as payment methods for most games. When reached for comment by PCGamesN, Epic didn’t elaborate on the decision to quietly bring its platform to China, saying simply that “we look at Epic Games Store as a global service and want to make it available to players in every region we can.”

China is notably strict about the games and platforms it allows to launch in the country, and the rules dictating what content games cannot include have only gotten stricter since approvals reopened this year. Even Tencent has had issues with the process. The company shut down its game PUBG Mobile in China this month and instead opted to launch a similar title called Game for Peace that removes some of the violent themes found in PUBG Mobile.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.15.19]
Senior Producer
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.15.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.15.19]
Lead Software Engineer - Arena
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[05.15.19]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Exploring the potential of 'metroidvania' design in Supraland
Art Design Deep Dive: The gorgeous voxel creatures of Fugl
Nintendo Switch lifetime sales outstripping the PS4 in Japan
'Record high' investments see profits fall at Paradox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image