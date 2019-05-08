Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Lessons learned in making This War of Mine and Frostpunk

May 15, 2019
May 15, 2019 | By Staff
Indie, Design, Production, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, 11 bit studios' Przemyslaw Marszal and Michal Drozdowski explain their unique approach of the design and development processes behind Frostpunk and This War of Mine.

They also dig deep into the specific game design lessons learned during work on both games, and how they lead their team and build a specific work culture aimed at ensuring their vision comes true.

It was an intriguing talk, especially if you're at all curious about how a team like 11 bit makes games that deal with grim, unsettling subjects without becoming torturous to play.

If you didn't catch it at GDC earlier this year, no worries: you can now watch this insightful talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

