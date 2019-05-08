Video: Lessons learned in making This War of Mine and Frostpunk

In this 2019 GDC session, 11 bit studios' Przemyslaw Marszal and Michal Drozdowski explain their unique approach of the design and development processes behind Frostpunk and This War of Mine.

They also dig deep into the specific game design lessons learned during work on both games, and how they lead their team and build a specific work culture aimed at ensuring their vision comes true.

It was an intriguing talk, especially if you're at all curious about how a team like 11 bit makes games that deal with grim, unsettling subjects without becoming torturous to play.

If you didn't catch it at GDC earlier this year, no worries: you can now watch this insightful talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

