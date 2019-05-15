Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

PUBG Mobile now reminds minors to take breaks from playing in some countries

PUBG Mobile now reminds minors to take breaks from playing in some countries

May 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

A PUBG Mobile update rolled out to select countries includes a “gameplay management” system that periodically reminds players under the age of 18 to step away from the game.

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent notes that the feature aims to encourage players to “make informed choices” about how much time they spend in-game.

It’s a move that comes after a handful of countries and cities made the call to ban PUBG entirely over addiction concerns in children, though not all of those bans have stuck

Following the update, players under the age of 18 are prompted to “acknowledge a gaming advisory” upon booting the game, which then periodically reminds them to take regular breaks while playing.

According to a press release picked up by GameSpot, the feature itself is only live in Indonesia, India, Nepal, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, but other yet-unannounced markets will eventually receive the feature as well. Both Nepal and Iraq have previously banned PUBG over the game's pull with minors.

“As PUBG Mobile grows into one of the world's most trending mobile games, it is devoted to providing a better gaming environment and being proactive in building a balanced and sustainable online gaming ecosystem," reads a statement from Tencent.

