Steam Link streaming app launches on iOS a year after Apple rejection

Valve's Steam Link streaming app has finally arrived on iOS almost a year after it was rejected by Apple for "business conflicts." It's a notable win for Valve, which will now gain access to the hefty iOS userbase.

The Steam Link app, which streams gameplay from a desktop PC to a smartphone and enables MFi or Steam Controller support, was initially approved by Apple last year before the company performed an about-turn after spotting some previously unnoticed "business conflicts with app guidelines."

Valve attempted to appeal the decision, pointing to a handful of similar apps that were already available on the App Store, but Apple refused to play ball.

Now, however, it looks like Apple has experienced a change of heart, although it's unclear exactly what changes Valve made to the app in order to gain Apple's approval.