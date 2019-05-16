Nintendo offers Switch Online voucher to serve up digital discounts

Nintendo has unveiled a new limited-time voucher offer that lets Switch Online subscribers purchase two digital titles worth up to $59.99 each for $99.99, saving them a cool $20.

The deal is significant not only because it'll save consumers a pretty penny, but because it shows Nintendo is willing to get creative to make its fledgling Switch Online service a more appealing proposition.

The vouchers themselves will remain valid for 12 months after purchase, and can only be used to purchase select titles, most of which are first-party offerings like Super Mario Maker 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2.

It should go without saying, but given some of the included titles (like 1-2-Switch) are already priced at $49.99, you'll have to purchase at least one game worth $59.99 to get something out of the offer. Just something to bear in mind before you go spending vouchers willy-nilly.