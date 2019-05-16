Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo offers Switch Online voucher to serve up digital discounts

Nintendo offers Switch Online voucher to serve up digital discounts

May 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo has unveiled a new limited-time voucher offer that lets Switch Online subscribers purchase two digital titles worth up to $59.99 each for $99.99, saving them a cool $20. 

The deal is significant not only because it'll save consumers a pretty penny, but because it shows Nintendo is willing to get creative to make its fledgling Switch Online service a more appealing proposition. 

The vouchers themselves will remain valid for 12 months after purchase, and can only be used to purchase select titles, most of which are first-party offerings like Super Mario Maker 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2.

It should go without saying, but given some of the included titles (like 1-2-Switch) are already priced at $49.99, you'll have to purchase at least one game worth $59.99 to get something out of the offer. Just something to bear in mind before you go spending vouchers willy-nilly.

 

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.16.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.16.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.16.19]
Cinematic Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.16.19]
Senior System Designer (Living World)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Exploring the potential of 'metroidvania' design in Supraland
Sony and Microsoft teaming up to develop cloud and AI tech
Epic footing the bill for some discounts in the Epic Games Store's first sale
Art Design Deep Dive: The gorgeous voxel creatures of Fugl


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image