Sponsored: Reaching new markets by enabling cash payments

Presented by Xsolla

With all the buzz around new payment technologies, it’s easy to lose sight of one tried-and-true system—cash.

Cash is still a preferred payment method in major markets like Brazil, Japan and MENA. If your game doesn’t accept it, you’re going to miss out on a large potential gaming audience in these areas.

Check out this article to learn:

Just how big these gaming audiences are—spoiler alert: they’re massive!

What local payment systems each market relies on to make cash transactions online

What you need to know to support cash payments in these key markets

Whether you're gearing your game up for global expansion or looking to drive more momentum behind current acquisition efforts in these markets, this is a must-read.