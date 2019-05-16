Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic footing the bill for some discounts in the Epic Games Store's first sale

Epic footing the bill for some discounts in the Epic Games Store's first sale

May 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    4 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Indie, Business/Marketing

Epic Games has all at one announced and launched the Epic Games Store’s first big sale event, though the company is chipping in to sweeten the pot for players without cutting into how much devs see from some sales.

It’s a move that somewhat mirrors the annual sales Valve’s Steam platform has become known for through the years as well, though the Epic Mega Sale launched ahead of this year’s impending Steam Summer Sale.

The four-week long sale boasts discounts of up to 75 percent off select games on the digital storefront. On top of that, Epic is offering $10 off every game on the Epic Games Store priced over $14.99, and announced that it’ll be footing the entire bill for that specific discount, meaning a game’s developer or publisher won’t see their own take-home cut by the $10 off promotion.

The event is scheduled to run from May 16 to June 13 and is offering up an additional game for free every week of the sale. Epic also notes in an FAQ that it’s retroactively applying discounts, including that $10 off promotion, to games either pre-purchased or bought in the weeks leading up to the sale.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.16.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.16.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.16.19]
Cinematic Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.16.19]
Senior System Designer (Living World)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Exploring the potential of 'metroidvania' design in Supraland
Sony and Microsoft teaming up to develop cloud and AI tech
Epic footing the bill for some discounts in the Epic Games Store's first sale
Art Design Deep Dive: The gorgeous voxel creatures of Fugl


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image