Epic footing the bill for some discounts in the Epic Games Store's first sale

Epic Games has all at one announced and launched the Epic Games Store’s first big sale event, though the company is chipping in to sweeten the pot for players without cutting into how much devs see from some sales.

It’s a move that somewhat mirrors the annual sales Valve’s Steam platform has become known for through the years as well, though the Epic Mega Sale launched ahead of this year’s impending Steam Summer Sale.

The four-week long sale boasts discounts of up to 75 percent off select games on the digital storefront. On top of that, Epic is offering $10 off every game on the Epic Games Store priced over $14.99, and announced that it’ll be footing the entire bill for that specific discount, meaning a game’s developer or publisher won’t see their own take-home cut by the $10 off promotion.

The event is scheduled to run from May 16 to June 13 and is offering up an additional game for free every week of the sale. Epic also notes in an FAQ that it’s retroactively applying discounts, including that $10 off promotion, to games either pre-purchased or bought in the weeks leading up to the sale.