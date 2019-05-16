Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sony and Microsoft teaming up to develop cloud and AI tech

May 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Sony and Microsoft have announced a partnership that centers around joint development of cloud tech using Microsoft's Azure platform, with the goal of supporting their individual game and content-streaming services.

Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida notes in a press release that, even though the companies are competitors in many areas, he believes the “joint development of future cloud solutions will contribute greatly to the advancement of interactive content.”

The partnership sees the two companies exploring joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure as well as using current Azure datacenter-based solution for Sony’s streaming services. While the arrangement aims to streamline each company’s own offerings, the press release detailing the partnership also notes that the efforts will lead to better platforms for developers and content creators.

This arrangement also sees the two working together on semiconductor and AI technology. For AI, that means Sony is exploring ways to incorporate Microsoft’s AI platform and tools into Sony’s own consumer products.

