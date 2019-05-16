A peek at the design process behind Astro Bot Rescue Mission

“We never discard any idea. Because an idea that sounds ridiculous today could be relevant tomorrow, or it could become the springboard of something better.”

- Nicolas Doucet walks through the studio's brainstorming process

The PlayStation Blog’s latest developer interview offers a look at the creation of the PlayStation VR platformer Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

In that post, creative director Nicolas Doucet dives into the team’s brainstorming and design process, offering a brief look at how ideas go from sticky notes on a whiteboard to memorable moments in the final game.

It’s a quick rundown, but one that offers a peek at how one of the game’s boss fights formed and evolved throughout development. Doucet’s post explains that this boss in particular was born out of the broad pitch of creating “something huge that towered above the player and would feel like an epic battle."

One of the resulting sticky notes was a battle where players fought inside a massive enemy’s mouth and punched teeth loose to win. The full post offers a peek at the design document covering the prototype for that boss battle and how that first prototype manifest in game, as well as some advice on making the most of brainstorming sessions.

