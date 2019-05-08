Get a job: Join Deep Silver Volition as a Technical Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an experienced, creative problem-solver to join our team as a Technical Animator. You will be working in a collaborative environment of artists, designers, and programmers. You will help identify design and animation goals and then drive solutions to get the best possible performance from our characters. You will have the opportunity to push the quality of content through the continued development of cutting-edge tools and pipelines for next-gen game development. An exceptional candidate is technically savvy, has a background working with multiple disciplines to create player experiences, understands animation workflows and tech pipelines, and actively fosters a culture of helping everyone make their ideas strong.

Responsibilities:

Develop tools and pipelines in Maya/Motionbuilder with a focus on gameplay animation.

Rig character models in Maya/Motionbuilder.

Work with animations in Maya/Motionbuilder.

Work closely with animators to create compelling content that works efficiently in the engine.

Assist character art with creating content that meets the character vision.

Qualifications:

Ability to use your technical expertise to find creative solutions to challenging problems.

Ability to communicate effectively with various teams to proactively identify workflow issues, spec out the plan to solve them, and then drive that plan to a shippable state.

Experience with Python.

Experience with Unreal, Unity or another modern game engine/editor.

Pluses:

Familiarity with facial animation systems.

Experience developing tools in other DCC apps (3DS Max, Blender, etc.).

Experience with rigid/soft-body simulation in a game engine.

Experience animating characters.

Application Requirements:

Resume

Cover Letter

Portfolio and any relevant code samples

