Magic Leap acquires Mimesys to boost spatial computing offerings

Newsbrief: The augmented reality company Magic Leap has acquired Mimesys, a Belgium-based startup behind co-presence technology that brings hologram-like projections to AR conferences.

While a handful of companies have already tried their hand at integrating personalized avatars into VR and AR calls and conferences, Mimesys' tech allows those using Magic Leap One AR headsets to see realistic 3D avatars based on actual images of a call's participants.

Though terms of the acquisition weren’t released, a press release from Magic Leap notes that the move significantly boosts the company’s co-presence and communication offerings.

"As we expand the spatial computing ecosystem, integrating a best in class communication and collaboration solution helps us to further fulfill the promise of the next computing platform," said Magic Leap chief product officer Omar Khan in a statement.

