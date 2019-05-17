Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Minecraft has sold 176 million copies in 10 years

May 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Microsoft now says that Minecraft has sold over 176 million copies worldwide in the decade since its release.

That marks over 26 million copies sold since just last October when the game hit 150 million sold and 91 million monthly active users.

On top of the new 176 million sold milestone, Microsoft also announced that the game’s free-to-play China edition has also surpassed 200 million registered users since its 2017 release.

All of this info comes as Minecraft celebrates the 10th anniversary of its release, a milestone that also sees the game expanding into augmented reality through the freshly announced mobile AR game Minecraft Earth.

