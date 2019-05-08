Video: Writing and designing Star Trek: Bridge Crew for VR

In this talk from GDC 2017, Red Storm Entertainment's Jay Posey shares his experience as lead writer and senior designer developing Ubisoft's VR game Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

Posey covers how the team drew on 50 years of content to identify and distill the core Star Trek experience, how they developed a narrative framework to support it, and how they tackled telling a story without stealing the focus from the social dynamics at the heart of the gameplay.

It was an intriguing and informative talk, especially for anyone writing for VR, and now you can watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

