Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Writing and designing Star Trek: Bridge Crew for VR

May 17, 2019 | By Staff
May 17, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

In this talk from GDC 2017, Red Storm Entertainment's Jay Posey shares his experience as lead writer and senior designer developing Ubisoft's VR game Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

Posey covers how the team drew on 50 years of content to identify and distill the core Star Trek experience, how they developed a narrative framework to support it, and how they tackled telling a story without stealing the focus from the social dynamics at the heart of the gameplay.

It was an intriguing and informative talk, especially for anyone writing for VR, and now you can watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.16.19]
Senior Animator
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.16.19]
Cinematic Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.16.19]
Senior System Designer (Living World)
FoxNext Games
FoxNext Games — San Jose , California, United States
[05.15.19]
Senior Narrative Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Herd' is the word: Developing the Pikmin-inspired The Wild at Heart
Riot ignores calls to scrap mandatory arbitration for all employees
New Minecraft Earth AR game takes a cue from Pokemon Go
Teething pains for Epic Games Store as publishers opt out of debut 'Mega Sale'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image