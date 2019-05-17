Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019
Get a job: Crystal Dynamics, FoxNext Games, and more are hiring now!

May 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Programming, Art, Audio, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Audio Designer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for an audio designer to create, edit, and implement game-ready audio of the highest quality for AAA projects. They'll work closely with the audio and development teams. They'll maintain a high level of quality and consistency of assets throughout development. 

Software Developer - Unity, Hyper Hippo

Location: Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

Our Software Developers drive, innovate, and execute engineering tasks on our games. You will support the technical vision and implementation of the Hyper Hippo games to help us evolve and take our game to new heights, growing our player base and helping create new features that continue to bring our fans back for more.  Scaling our games into the top of the charts, you’ll have an opportunity ensure our games and features maintain optimal performance continue to engage our players around the globe.

Full-Time Professor - Game DevelopmentAlgonquin Collegeâ€‹

Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Under the direction of the Chair, Media Studies, the Professor, is responsible for facilitating and guiding learning and providing an effective learning environment for all students. The professional responsibilities include the design/revision/updating of courses, the teaching of assigned courses, and the provision of academic leadership.

Senior Narrative Designer, FoxNext Games

Location: San Jose, California

FoxNext Games is looking for an experienced narrative designer to translate the vision of the creative director into in-game story and playable events, develop fresh and innovative stories, settings, and characters in the Aliens science fiction universe, lead collaboration with other writers and designers, own the story bible and narrative vision for the project, create deep and engaging characters to populate the world, and script in-game dialog to bring them to life, and more as a member of its team.

FX Artist, Crystal Dynamics

Location: Redwood City, California

Crystal Dynamics is looking for an outstanding, talented, and experienced FX Artist. The successful FX Artist will have experience with particle editing, texture creation and real-time materials, and will have both a strong creative and technical background. This FX Artist with be able to conceptualize, present, and execute ideas within a schedule, while actively participating in technical and artistic problem solving, and will be able to partner with multiple disciplines to meet project-specific needs.  He or she will be able to quickly understand custom toolsets and deliver assets within the confines of real-time engine constraints and programming demands. 

