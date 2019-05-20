Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony launches PlayStation Productions to turn games into movies and TV shows

Sony launches PlayStation Productions to turn games into movies and TV shows

May 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new production studio called PlayStation Productions that will develop film and television projects based on the company's extensive video game catalog. 

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the fledgling studio will operate out of the Sony Studios lot in Culver City and will be led by PlayStation marketing veteran Asad Qizilbash. SIE Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden will also oversee the new venture, which has already begun work on its first slate of projects.

"We’ve got 25 years of game development experience and that’s created 25 years of great games, franchises and stories," said Layden, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. "We feel that now is a good time to look at other media opportunities across streaming or film or television to give our worlds life in another spectrum."

Highlighting the company's lofty ambitions, Layden explained PlayStation Productions will take some inspiration from Marvel in terms of how the Disney-owned film studio has turned some of its comic book properties into hugely popular movie franchises. 

Although he openly admitted achieving a similar level of success would be a big ask, he claimed the Hollywood landscape has slowly become more receptive to video game adaptations thanks in part to many of today's filmmakers having grown up with the medium. 

He also suggested that PlayStation Productions won't attempt to directly translate games to the big screen, but will instead look to capture the "ethos" of a franchise in a way that works for film or television.

"You can see just by watching older video game adaptations that the screenwriter or director didn’t understand that world or the gaming thing," added Layden. "The real challenge is, how do you take 80 hours of gameplay and make it into a movie? The answer is, you don’t. What you do is you take that ethos you write from there specifically for the film audience. You don’t try to retell the game in a movie." 

As you might expect, PlayStation Productions will also retain complete creative control over its projects, which means managing and controlling the process of finding the right director, the right screenwriter, and the right actors.

Related Jobs

Flight School
Flight School — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.20.19]
Game Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.19.19]
QA Manager
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.18.19]
Technical Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.17.19]
Director, Art Management


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Environmental storytelling in Generation Zero
'Herd' is the word: Developing the Pikmin-inspired The Wild at Heart
CD Projekt Red talks Cyberpunk 2077 crunch, vows to be 'more humane' to devs
Minecraft has sold 176 million copies in 10 years


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image