Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Marvel, The Pokemon Company partner with NetEase to launch games in China

Marvel, The Pokemon Company partner with NetEase to launch games in China

May 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

NetEase has formed strategic partnerships with Marvel and The Pokemon Company to help the pair launch new games in China. 

The Marvel deal will see NetEase help the comic book and movie giant develop new video games, television series, and comic books based on "internationally beloved Marvel stories."

Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley specifically hopes the deal will help the company make a bigger impact in "China and beyond," with NetEase having plenty of experience operating and growing big-name franchises like World of Warcraft and Minecraft in the tough-to-crack Chinese market. 

"As a global leader in online games, NetEase is the perfect fit to help bring the Marvel Universe to more fans around the world," commented Buckley in a press release. "We can't wait to share more about the exciting new games and other content that will be developed with this partnership."

As for the Pokemon deall, NetEase has linked up with The Pokemon Company to release a localized version of Pokemon Quest in China with the help of developer GameFreak.

As reported by Reuters, the free-to-play mobile adventure game will become the first Pokemon title to launch on smartphones in China, beating out the likes of Pokemon Go, which has yet to arrive in the country. 

While there's currently no word as to when Pokemon Quest will actually launch in China, NetEase has offered as vague timeline with regards to its Marvel partnership, and hopes to have "fix or six" Marvel games out by the end of 2019.

Related Jobs

Flight School
Flight School — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.20.19]
Game Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.19.19]
QA Manager
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.18.19]
Technical Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.17.19]
Director, Art Management


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Environmental storytelling in Generation Zero
Sony launches PlayStation Productions to turn games into movies and TV shows
Defiant Studios axed as Lords of the Fallen 2 developer
'Herd' is the word: Developing the Pikmin-inspired The Wild at Heart


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image