Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Access to Red Dead Online 's poker restricted by regional gambling laws

Access to Red Dead Online's poker restricted by regional gambling laws

May 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Rockstar Games added poker to Red Dead Online when it brought the game out of beta last week, but the feature now looks to be restricted in certain regions due to varying gambling laws.

As ongoing loot box conversations have pointed out, gambling laws can be a complicated beast to deal with for games that release in countries and regions with strict regulations on the practice.

Poker games in Red Dead Online don’t use the game’s premium currency so winnings don’t have an actual real-world value, but comments collected by Kotaku seem to indicate that Rockstar is taking a better-safe-than-sorry approach toward online poker games in countries where such actions might be against the law.

Players reached out to Rockstar support after being unable to find the in-game activity and, according to transcripts of those conversations shared to Reddit, were told that “poker won’t be available in countries where online gambling is restricted or illegal.”

Other players, and Kotaku itself when reaching out to Rockstar for comment, were pointed to a note on the support site that mentions “certain features are not available at all times for all players.”

While gambling in Red Dead Online isn't directly monetized, Rockstar's decision to restrict poker play by region likely aims to avoid a future headache if regulators in those countries were to decide the mode violated gambling laws. Game companies like EA and Konami, to name a few, have had to change or remove game features that were deemed to qualify as gambling in certain countries, though typically the offending features are monetized in some way. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.19.19]
QA Manager
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.18.19]
Technical Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.17.19]
Director, Art Management
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.17.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Environmental storytelling in Generation Zero
Sony launches PlayStation Productions to turn games into movies and TV shows
Defiant Studios axed as Lords of the Fallen 2 developer
'Herd' is the word: Developing the Pikmin-inspired The Wild at Heart


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image