Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

2K cuts off Borderlands 3 pre-orders on PC during Epic Mega Sale

2K cuts off Borderlands 3 pre-orders on PC during Epic Mega Sale

May 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Publisher 2K has suddenly ended pre-orders for the PC version Gearbox’s upcoming game (and Epic Games Store exclusive) Borderlands 3.

In a statement given to Eurogamer over the weekend, 2K notes that it has removed the ability to pre-order the game on the Epic Games Store for the time being. While it doesn’t explicitly spell out the reason for doing so, 2K does mention it's "working closely with Epic" in the wake of the decision.

The decision to pause pre-orders does come during the Epic Games Store’s first big sale event, however, an event that has already ruffled the feathers of several developers on the platform and caused some to pull their games for the duration of the sale.

The Epic Mega Sale launched last week with the promise of offering $10 off every single game on the store priced over $14.99. The bill for that discount is fully footed by Epic, so devs and publishers don’t see any less income from each individual sale, but many with games on the Epic Games Store aren’t happy with their games being devalued by a sudden deep discount.

2K’s statement doesn’t plainly say that the sale was the reason for the decision, but notes that the company is “working closely with Epic” and “[looks] forward to the game being back on the Epic Games Store soon. Games bought during their Mega Sale will be honored at that price.”

Other developers with upcoming releases have made similar calls as well. Publisher Paradox Interactive temporarily pulled its upcoming game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 from the store entirely last week, and Epic’s director of publishing later said the company wasn’t “properly informed” about the sale ahead of time. Klei Entertainment made a similar decision for its early access game Oxygen Not Included and opted to temporarily remove it from the Epic Games Store around the same time. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.19.19]
QA Manager
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.18.19]
Technical Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.17.19]
Director, Art Management
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.17.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Environmental storytelling in Generation Zero
Access to Red Dead Online's poker restricted by regional gambling laws
Sony launches PlayStation Productions to turn games into movies and TV shows
Defiant Studios axed as Lords of the Fallen 2 developer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image