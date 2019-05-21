Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sony hardware demo showcases speedy next-gen load times and rendering

Sony hardware demo showcases speedy next-gen load times and rendering

May 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
An official video showcasing the performance of Sony's next-gen console compared to the PlayStation 4 Pro has been posted online. 

Recorded and uploaded on Twitter by Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki, the video shows the PlayStation 4 Pro taking precisely 8.10 seconds to load an area in Marvel's Spider-Man, while the work-in-progress PlayStation 5 loads the same area in 0.83 seconds.

It also highlights the next-gen system's ability to more efficiently and quickly render game worlds, and shows the in-game camera smoothly zipping though Insomniac's digital version of Manhattan at breakneck speed.

The clip lines up with details shared by system architect Mark Cerny earlier this year. Speaking to Wired, Cerny revealed the next-gen device -- which isn't officially called the PS5, but c'mon -- will support 8K graphics, 3D audio, and crucially include a specialized solid-state drive (SSD) that will dramatically reduce load times. 

Cerny specifically noted that the inclusion of an SSD had been requested by a bunch of developers, and it's easy to see why when you check out the footage below.

 

