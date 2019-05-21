Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent has acquired Swedish game developer Sharkmob

Tencent has acquired Swedish game developer Sharkmob

May 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Chinese tech and video game company Tencent has fully acquired Swedish game studio Sharkmob for an undisclosed fee. 

Founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans from Ubisoft and IO Interactive, Sharkmob has spent the past two years working on an unannounced online game as well as "several" new projects with the help of Tencent. 

The two companies will continue working together on those projects, with Sharkmob claiming the deal gives the extra "reach and resources" it needs to realize its creative ambitions. 

Tencent, meanwhile, said it was impressed by Sharkmob's proven development track record, and was looking forward to combining the team's capabilities with its own technologies and expertise.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[05.21.19]
UI Engineer (Temporary)
FoxNext Games
FoxNext Games — San Jose , California, United States
[05.20.19]
Senior Character Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.20.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.20.19]
Technical Artist - Cinematics


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the enthralling dystopian student game, Burning Daylight
Backwards compatibility and streaming key to Sony's next-gen strategy
Blog: The contradiction between hard fun and accessibility
Sony hardware demo showcases speedy next-gen load times and rendering


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image