Tencent has acquired Swedish game developer Sharkmob

Newsbrief: Chinese tech and video game company Tencent has fully acquired Swedish game studio Sharkmob for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans from Ubisoft and IO Interactive, Sharkmob has spent the past two years working on an unannounced online game as well as "several" new projects with the help of Tencent.

The two companies will continue working together on those projects, with Sharkmob claiming the deal gives the extra "reach and resources" it needs to realize its creative ambitions.

Tencent, meanwhile, said it was impressed by Sharkmob's proven development track record, and was looking forward to combining the team's capabilities with its own technologies and expertise.