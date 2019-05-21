Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Playtika launches casual games division

Playtika launches casual games division

May 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Newsbrief: Social casino game company Playtika has been working to expand its presence in the casual games market for a while now, and the latest move in that direction is the establishment of the Casual Games Lab.

Playtika announced the new Tel Aviv-based division this week, noting that the Casual Games Lab aims to focus on the ideation, creation, and rapid development of casual games. It expects that effort to result in the launch of multiple new games per year.

Prior to this, Playtika has been building up its casual games offerings through the acquisitions of companies like Wooga and Supertreat. In a press release, the company also notes that the Casual Games Lab itself was build off of the 2017 acquisition of Jelly Button Games.

Related Jobs

Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.15.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.15.19]
Lead Software Engineer - Arena
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.19]
Lead Backend Developer - Elvenar
Victoria University of Wellington
Victoria University of Wellington — Wellington, New Zealand
[05.07.19]
Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer in Media Design (Game Design)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the enthralling dystopian student game, Burning Daylight
Nintendo is pulling two mobile games from Belgium over loot box laws
Blog: The 'how' of bittersweet game design
Backwards compatibility and streaming key to Sony's next-gen strategy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image