Playtika launches casual games division

Newsbrief: Social casino game company Playtika has been working to expand its presence in the casual games market for a while now, and the latest move in that direction is the establishment of the Casual Games Lab.

Playtika announced the new Tel Aviv-based division this week, noting that the Casual Games Lab aims to focus on the ideation, creation, and rapid development of casual games. It expects that effort to result in the launch of multiple new games per year.

Prior to this, Playtika has been building up its casual games offerings through the acquisitions of companies like Wooga and Supertreat. In a press release, the company also notes that the Casual Games Lab itself was build off of the 2017 acquisition of Jelly Button Games.