Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a User Experience Researcher

Location: Burbank, California

If conducting usability studies and analyzing survey data is your dream gig - Insomniac Games is looking for you! We're searching for a User Experience Researcher who's responsible for assisting in designing and conducting user experience research studies to support the development of product UI designs, and/or user testing activities to contribute to product design. This person would conduct usability research and user experience tests to assess user responses to interface designs or methods including: site layouts, site maps, navigation design, content inventories, information organization models, error handling and icons with a focus on specific game content, balance and usability.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Participates in conducting user experience and usability research studies.

Creates surveys from templates and questions supplied by the design team.

Install the latest builds and work with IT and team members to ensure the test will run without any technical issues.

Studies and reviews others' research on human factors response to current and emerging technologies in collaboration with the Director of Experience.

Collects data, analyzes, summarizes results, ideally having experience with Looker or other similar data analysis software to perform this task

Takes notes during tests to identify player behaviors and usability issues.

Reviews data collected from our development telemetry system and helps to write and edit reports including telemetry charts and screenshots.

Recruits fellow employees for internal tests

Attends publisher held studies and collaborates with external usability teams.

This position does require you to travel to usability tests approximately once every two months.

Other Duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities: This job has no supervisory responsibilities.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's Degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Emphasis in psychology, human computer interaction, human factors, communication, market research or related field a plus.

Ability to read, analyze, interpret and write reports, surveys and charts

Familiarity with Microsoft Office suite of products, Google Spreadsheets and survey software such as Survey Monkey.

Experience with Looker or other similar data analysis software a plus.

Please note: This is a temporary, project hire role located in our Burbank, CA studio. We anticipate the length of the project to be about 9 months.

If this is the opportunity that you have been looking for, we'd like to hear from you. Please use the link in this posting to submit your application directly. Thanks!

