Come to XRDC and see how VR devs are improving healthcare for kids!

May 22, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Serious, Design, Business/Marketing, XRDC

Now's the time to register for XRDC, the premier event for AR/VR/MR developers and innovators, and today organizers are excited to announce that Packet39 cofounder Shachar Weis will be there to how you how VR is improving children's healthcare!

Weis' talk is a great example of how VR developers are making a difference in the real world; titled "MRI Simulator: Using Biofeedback Loops to Reduce Anxiety in Children", it promises to reveal how the Packet39 team developed a VR MRI simulator for kids, to reduce anxiety and the need for sedation.

You'll see how this simulator was designed by combining elements from game design, immersive technologies and biofeedback to help patients train before the scan, and remain calm and still during, improving image quality and shortening the scan duration.

Weis will also discuss the hurdles, successes, and failures the Packet39 team faced while bringing their VR MRI sim to market, and what you need to know about developing VR apps for the healthcare industry. 

You won't want to miss it, not least because XRDC will be taking place in a beautiful new waterfront venue, the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, where the whole event has been revamped to be more intimate and convivial.

Make sure to look over XRDC passes and prices now that XRDC registration is open, and be sure to register early to get the best deal. This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

