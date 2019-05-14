Come to XRDC and see how VR devs are improving healthcare for kids!

Now's the time to register for XRDC, the premier event for AR/VR/MR developers and innovators, and today organizers are excited to announce that Packet39 cofounder Shachar Weis will be there to how you how VR is improving children's healthcare!

Weis' talk is a great example of how VR developers are making a difference in the real world; titled "MRI Simulator: Using Biofeedback Loops to Reduce Anxiety in Children", it promises to reveal how the Packet39 team developed a VR MRI simulator for kids, to reduce anxiety and the need for sedation.

You'll see how this simulator was designed by combining elements from game design, immersive technologies and biofeedback to help patients train before the scan, and remain calm and still during, improving image quality and shortening the scan duration.

Weis will also discuss the hurdles, successes, and failures the Packet39 team faced while bringing their VR MRI sim to market, and what you need to know about developing VR apps for the healthcare industry.

