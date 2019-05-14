Video: Slime Rancher dev's guide to making games that stand out and survive

In this 2019 GDC talk, Monomi Park (Slime Rancher) founder Nick Popovich explains how you can make your game stand out and survive amongst the thousands of games released every year.

Key to Popovich's strategy is the idea that selling your game is just the starting point: to help it survive and thrive, you need to give it a "pulse" (through updates, etc) that makes players feel engaged with a living game.

He also delves into what makes a game feel like "home", and why cultivating that sort of appeal is so key to ensuring players keep coming back to your game -- and talking it up to their friends.

Popovich's talk was rich in practical examples and lessons learned from Slime Rancher's development, and now you can watch it (completely free!) over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

