Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

God of War has sold 10 million copies

God of War has sold 10 million copies

May 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Sony Santa Monica’s God of War has sold over 10 million copies in a little over a year’s time.

The game’s sales were briefly mentioned in Sony’s recent presentation to investors, alongside information on PlayStation’s next-generation platform goals.

It’s a sizable milestone, and one that other Sony flagship games like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us have also reached in their lifetime. Back in 2018, God of War managed to sell 3.1 million copies in just its first three days on shelves, and, according to Sony's data, has now managed to surpass its predecessor God of War 3 in lifetime sales as well. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.20.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.20.19]
Technical Artist - Cinematics
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.20.19]
Lead Character TD
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.19.19]
QA Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the enthralling dystopian student game, Burning Daylight
Nintendo is pulling two mobile games from Belgium over loot box laws
Blog: The 'how' of bittersweet game design
Backwards compatibility and streaming key to Sony's next-gen strategy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image