God of War has sold 10 million copies

Newsbrief: Sony Santa Monica’s God of War has sold over 10 million copies in a little over a year’s time.

The game’s sales were briefly mentioned in Sony’s recent presentation to investors, alongside information on PlayStation’s next-generation platform goals.

It’s a sizable milestone, and one that other Sony flagship games like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us have also reached in their lifetime. Back in 2018, God of War managed to sell 3.1 million copies in just its first three days on shelves, and, according to Sony's data, has now managed to surpass its predecessor God of War 3 in lifetime sales as well.