Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

THQ Nordic acquires Gothic and Risen developer Piranha Bytes

THQ Nordic acquires Gothic and Risen developer Piranha Bytes

May 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

THQ Nordic has purchased Gothic and Risen developer Piranha Bytes for an undisclosed fee.

Notably, the deal includes the development studio and all intellectual property rights, which means Gothic, Risen, and new franchise ELEX will now fall under the THQ umbrella. 

THQ is also keen for Piranha to develop a brand new franchise based on its propriety game engine, and claims the purchase will also help grow its "strong footprint" in Germany. 

The deal won't come as a surprise to those who've been paying attention to THQ's recent movements. 

The Swedish publisher recently raised $225 million to finance the acquisition of more franchises and game studios, and before that purchased a raft of notable devs including Goat Simulator creator Coffee Stain Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse, and Wreckfest maker Bugbear Entertainment.

With regards to Piranha Bytes, the company has a long history of working together with THQ Nordic and subsidiary Koch Media, with the pair having published the German studio's last five major releases.

Although the acquisition will see Piranha brought into the THQ fold under the newly formed entity Piranha Bytes GmbH, the studio and its dev team will remain an independent beast. 

As in the past, Piranha will focus on the development of unique RPG experiences, and will have full creative freedom over its projects.

THQ will continue to act as Piranha's publisher, and will be responsible for distribution, marketing, and additional support. Piranha chief exec Michael Ruve and head of games Bjorn Pankratz will also retain their roles.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.22.19]
Python Developer - System Administration
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.21.19]
Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America)
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.21.19]
Office Administrator
Cold War Game Studios, Inc.
Cold War Game Studios, Inc. — Remote, California, United States
[05.21.19]
Level / Encounter Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making the player the AI in outer space thriller Observation
Behind the enthralling dystopian student game, Burning Daylight
Nintendo is pulling two mobile games from Belgium over loot box laws
Blog: The 'how' of bittersweet game design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image