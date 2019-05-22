Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Tencent and Riot working on a mobile version of League of Legends

Report: Tencent and Riot working on a mobile version of League of Legends

May 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production

Chinese tech and video game company Tencent is working with subsidiary Riot Games on a mobile version of League of Legends.

As reported by Reuters, which claims to have spoken with "three sources with knowledge of the matter," the mobile version of the popular MOBA has been in development for over a year, but probably won't see the light of day until 2020 at the earliest. 

League of Legends earned an estimated $1.4 billion in 2018, and while that's hardly a paltry sum, it's significantly less than the $2.1 billion it amassed throughout 2017. 

A mobile version of the game could help arrest that revenue slide by giving Riot and Tencent access to new players, and perhaps presenting new monetization opportunities. 

"League of Legends is not doing as well as it used to and so Riot badly needs a new way to monetize the game, especially considering that it is Riot's only game," said Newzoo analyst Gu Tianyi, speaking to Reuters. 

While there have also been suggestions a mobile version of League could make the title more viable in Asia and help with Riot's esports efforts, Tianyi claimed it might still struggle in the lucrative Chinese market due to the success of Tencent's other mobile MOBA, Honor of Kings -- which had an estimated 140 million active users in March. 

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.21.19]
Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America)
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[05.21.19]
UI Engineer (Temporary)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.20.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.19.19]
QA Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making the player the AI in outer space thriller Observation
Report: Tencent and Riot working on a mobile version of League of Legends
THQ Nordic acquires Gothic and Risen developer Piranha Bytes
Behind the enthralling dystopian student game, Burning Daylight


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image