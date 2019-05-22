Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

The Ouya's game store will close for good in June

Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC

Razer is ending support for Ouya’s digital game store, a move that comes three years after the physical microconsole itself was discontinued.

The company, which acquired Ouya in 2015, announced that it would be ending support for a trio of game stores under its ownership today, including Ouya, Razer’s own Forge TV, and the MadCatz Mojo.

The official shutdown is set to take effect on June 25, 2019. Following that date, the Ouya’s discover section won’t be accessible and games that require a purchase validation when launching will no longer be playable on the system. At that point, Ouya’s website will also be taken offline for good.

While Forge TV and the MadCatz Mojo stores are also set to be closed down, Razer notes that those two platforms support Google Play as a fallback game store option after the first-party storefronts close up shop. 

The Android-based Ouya microconsole launched back in 2013 following promises of an open platform during its massive $8.5 million Kickstarter campaign. That momentum was lost following the Ouya’s full launch, however, leading to a buyout and Razer’s acquisition of its software assets and its staff to support its own move into the Android-based microconsole space. 

