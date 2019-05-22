Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GOG Galaxy 2.0 aims to bridge the platform gap in game communities

GOG Galaxy 2.0 aims to bridge the platform gap in game communities

May 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

GOG has detailed a coming overhaul for its GOG Galaxy platform that aims to turn the service into a hub for games and people spread across multiple launchers and platforms.

That big GOG Galaxy 2.0 update lets its users connect to their accounts on other PC-based platforms as well as game consoles and see their games collectively rounded up within GOG Galaxy.

It’s a new direction for GOG Galaxy, a platform that currently functions similarly to social game stores like Steam, and one that looks to address some of the divides that have opened as more and more PC game storefronts set up shop.

While GOG Galaxy 2.0 is also yet another PC game platform, the service aims to act as a hub for players with games spread across multiple storefronts. The company says any PC game imported into GOG Galaxy 2.0’s library can be launched or installed directly from the platform, and that it’ll be able to keep track of achievements and hours played for both PC and console games imported into its library.

On top of that, GOG notes that Galaxy 2.0 will support open-source, community-created platform integrations on top of the other in-development features the company has planned. The platform itself is set to launch into a closed beta soon, details on that and GOG Galaxy 2.0 as a whole can be found on its website

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.21.19]
Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America)
Cold War Game Studios, Inc.
Cold War Game Studios, Inc. — Remote, California, United States
[05.21.19]
Level / Encounter Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.21.19]
User Experience Researcher
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.20.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making the player the AI in outer space thriller Observation
Report: Tencent and Riot working on a mobile version of League of Legends
THQ Nordic acquires Gothic and Risen developer Piranha Bytes
Behind the enthralling dystopian student game, Burning Daylight


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image