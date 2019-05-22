Get a job: CCP's EVE Online team is hiring a Production Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Reykjavik, Iceland

CCP Reykjavik are looking for a world-class Production Director to lead production efforts on EVE Online.



Reporting into the Executive Producer, the ideal candidate will have a background running production efforts on large, multi-disciplined teams, experience over-seeing the development of live games, and a passion for the MMO genre.



Your tasks

As head of the Production team, take ultimate responsibility for the on-time delivery of high quality features into EVE Online.

Transform product strategy defined by EVE Online’s Executive Producer and Strategy Team into execution.

Lead the production function in driving project scheduling, resource allocation, budgeting, prioritisation, task tracking, and problem solving to achieve results.

Run the Product Backlog for EVE Online, driving a clear prioritisation process for all product features.

Work with cross-discipline teams to scope, plan, and deliver game features.

Co-ordinate with other departments (e.g. Security, Payments & Purchases) on the delivery of cross-team product features.

Own the studios' production methodology, ensuring consistency, efficiency and the timely delivery of quality features.

Manage day-to-day development issues, effectively managing risk, and troubleshooting development challenges as they arise.

Maintain a transparent reporting process, providing project and company leadership with a clear overview of development progress and risk.

Coach and mentor the production team, with the goal of building a world-class production function.

Your profile

At least 5 years’ experience directing video game projects in a production capacity.

Experience running live game projects, requiring high frequency feature and content updates.

Demonstrable experience of formal project management methodologies, and a solid understanding of how best to tailor methodologies to specific circumstances.

Proven track record of building and maintaining complex project schedules for large teams across all disciplines.

Solid understanding of AAA game production process and methodology.

Hands-on experience managing large outsourcing engagements across multiple vendors.

Comfortable with JIRA or other similar project tracker.

Effective communication skills across all levels of an organisation.

Strong negotiation, mediation and conflict resolution skills.

Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative – comfortable with ambiguity but driven to create structure and order.

Highly flexible and able to adapt to rapidly changing conditions.

Knowledge of localisation, QA, submission, and build processes.

Proven ability to coach employees at all levels of an organisation.

What we can offer you

The inspiring challenge of working on pioneering ambitious projects with great coworkers

An opportunity to learn and grow within an international company

A multicultural work environment that encourages growth, creativity and innovation

An active fun division that hosts regular events

An excellent canteen that offers a weekly breakfast and lunch menu as well as drinks and snacks

On-site fitness facility and showers

Annual sports grant

A family friendly work environment with flexible work hours

On-site doctor, free of charge as well as other on-site services at a discounted price such as hairdresser, massage therapist and beauty technician

Relocation package

