Video: The care and feeding of live narrative game Fallen London

In this 2019 GDC session, Failbetter Games' Olivia Wood looks at the difficulties of maintaining a live narrative game like Fallen London and how Failbetter has adapted to surmount them.

She explains how these adaptations have created a supportive fanbase, benefited the company financially and fostered an environment that supports employee well-being.

It's a great talk with some fascinating perspective (Wood has served as writer, editor and content manager at Failbetter, and as such is involved in several of the disciplines required to maintain a live narrative game), so don't miss your chance to watch it for free now that it's been made available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

