Video: The care and feeding of live narrative game Fallen London

May 22, 2019 | By Staff
More: Social/Online, Indie, Design, Production, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, Failbetter Games' Olivia Wood looks at the difficulties of maintaining a live narrative game like Fallen London and how Failbetter has adapted to surmount them.

She explains how these adaptations have created a supportive fanbase, benefited the company financially and fostered an environment that supports employee well-being.

It's a great talk with some fascinating perspective (Wood has served as writer, editor and content manager at Failbetter, and as such is involved in several of the disciplines required to maintain a live narrative game), so don't miss your chance to watch it for free now that it's been made available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

