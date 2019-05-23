Zenimax settles 'Redfall' trademark dispute with book publisher

ZeniMax and book publisher BookBreeze have resolved their legal dispute over the 'Redfall' trademark.

The two companies came to loggerheads in February after Zenimax attempted to trademark the word 'Redfall,' which is also the name of the BookBreeze published sci-fi novel series from author Jay Falconer.

It's thought Zenimax-owned developer Bethesda Studios was looking to use the name in its upcoming Elder Scrolls title, which was unveiled at E3 2018. Worried about the confusion that might cause, Falconer asked BookBreeze to take legal action on his behalf, having failed in his own attempts to contact Zenimax.

It looks like that was enough to grab the attention of Zenimax, and both parties have finally come together to hash out a "mutually beneficial" resolution.

"ZeniMax Media Inc. and Bookbreeze.com are pleased to announce that they have amicably resolved a pending trademark dispute related to the Redfall trademark," reads a short statement.

"While the specific terms of the agreement are confidential, the parties believe that resolution of the matter is mutually beneficial to both ZeniMax and Bookbreeze.com and their respective fans."