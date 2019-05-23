Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zenimax settles 'Redfall' trademark dispute with book publisher

Zenimax settles 'Redfall' trademark dispute with book publisher

May 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

ZeniMax and book publisher BookBreeze have resolved their legal dispute over the 'Redfall' trademark. 

The two companies came to loggerheads in February after Zenimax attempted to trademark the word 'Redfall,' which is also the name of the BookBreeze published sci-fi novel series from author Jay Falconer.

It's thought Zenimax-owned developer Bethesda Studios was looking to use the name in its upcoming Elder Scrolls title, which was unveiled at E3 2018. Worried about the confusion that might cause, Falconer asked BookBreeze to take legal action on his behalf, having failed in his own attempts to contact Zenimax. 

It looks like that was enough to grab the attention of Zenimax, and both parties have finally come together to hash out a "mutually beneficial" resolution.

"ZeniMax Media Inc. and Bookbreeze.com are pleased to announce that they have amicably resolved a pending trademark dispute related to the Redfall trademark," reads a short statement. 

"While the specific terms of the agreement are confidential, the parties believe that resolution of the matter is mutually beneficial to both ZeniMax and Bookbreeze.com and their respective fans."

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.23.19]
Senior Sound Designer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.22.19]
Combat Systems Designer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.22.19]
FX Artist
Hyper Hippo Games
Hyper Hippo Games — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
[05.22.19]
Software Developer - Unity


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Re-imagining the double-jump in The Messenger
The Playdate is a new crank-clad handheld from Firewatch publisher Panic
Blog: Why crunch will break the best and brightest in the industry
Zenimax settles 'Redfall' trademark dispute with book publisher


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image