Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony CEO: Consoles a 'niche market' within the games industry

Sony CEO: Consoles a 'niche market' within the games industry

May 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony chief exec Jim Ryan has suggested consoles now exist in a 'niche market' within the wider games industry.

Speaking during a recent investor relations Q&A (via ResetEra), Ryan was asked about the importance of the Sony's console business as the PlayStation maker moves forward, and responded by explaining that the console market is "not a major market."

"If you look at the game industry as a whole, the console market is not a major market, rather it's a niche market, if you will," he commented. "But for core gamers, immersive experiences are something we would like to value."

"In this respect, for the time being, the console as something that brings about computing functionality to the users is very important, but on the other hand, technology will progress, and so as I said today, the Remote Play and PlayStation Now, the streaming services will be worked on in parallel, that is what we are doing at this moment."

Although Sony is hard at work developing the work-in-progress PlayStation 5, which will deliver lighting quick load times and rendering thanks to the inclusion of an SSD, the company has emphasized how streaming will be integral to the future of its games business.

It's for that reason Sony and Microsoft recently joined forces to co-develop cloud and artificial intelligence tech that can be used to support their individual streaming services, and why game streaming platforms like the Google Stadia and Project xCloud have been making headlines.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.23.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.23.19]
Cinematic Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.23.19]
Senior System Designer (Living World)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.23.19]
Senior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Re-imagining the double-jump in The Messenger
The Playdate is a new crank-clad handheld from Firewatch publisher Panic
Blog: Why crunch will break the best and brightest in the industry
Zenimax settles 'Redfall' trademark dispute with book publisher


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image