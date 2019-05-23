Dead Cells has surpassed 2 million copies sold

Newsbrief: Motion Twin’s Dead Cells has officially sold over 2 million copies across all platforms, an achievement that comes under a year since the game left early access.

Though it was reported that the game had sold 1 million copies just this March, the developer clarified in a press release that the game hit that milestone a few months earlier in December 2018. So, with 2 million now sold, that means Dead Cells has sold roughly 1 million copies in just under six months across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux.

The game is set to launch for iOS this summer (and Android down the line) as well, a porting process mobile publisher Playdigious explored in a story on Gamasutra earlier this month.