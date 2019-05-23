GitHub launches Patreon-like crowdfunding program GitHub Sponsors

GitHub has launched a new program that aims to let the developers using its platform offer financial support to one another via recurring monthly ‘sponsorship’ payments.

At first blush, the GitHub Sponsors crowdfunding option is similar to other tiered monthly pledge platforms like Patreon. Developers are able to set up different levels of support that offer benefits in exchange for meeting a minimum pledge, and those payments are set to repeat on a monthly basis.

One notable difference about GitHub’s new built-in platform, however, is that the Microsoft-owned company isn’t taking platform fees out of each pledge, and will cover payment processing fees for GitHub Sponsors' first year. During that time, the company is also matching all contributions up to $5,000.

Currently, only select GitHub users are able to receive sponsorships, though the company plans to roll the service out to all developers on the platform in the future, no matter their discipline.