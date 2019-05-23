Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GitHub launches Patreon-like crowdfunding program GitHub Sponsors

GitHub launches Patreon-like crowdfunding program GitHub Sponsors

May 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

GitHub has launched a new program that aims to let the developers using its platform offer financial support to one another via recurring monthly ‘sponsorship’ payments.

At first blush, the GitHub Sponsors crowdfunding option is similar to other tiered monthly pledge platforms like Patreon. Developers are able to set up different levels of support that offer benefits in exchange for meeting a minimum pledge, and those payments are set to repeat on a monthly basis.

One notable difference about GitHub’s new built-in platform, however, is that the Microsoft-owned company isn’t taking platform fees out of each pledge, and will cover payment processing fees for GitHub Sponsors' first year. During that time, the company is also matching all contributions up to $5,000.

Currently, only select GitHub users are able to receive sponsorships, though the company plans to roll the service out to all developers on the platform in the future, no matter their discipline.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.22.19]
Combat Systems Designer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.22.19]
FX Artist
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.22.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.22.19]
Lead Software Engineer - Arena


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Re-imagining the double-jump in The Messenger
The Playdate is a new crank-clad handheld from Firewatch publisher Panic
Blog: Why crunch will break the best and brightest in the industry
Zenimax settles 'Redfall' trademark dispute with book publisher


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image