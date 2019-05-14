Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Cultivating and caring for great AI behavior trees

May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC talk, Bobby Anguelov, Mika Vehkala, and Ben Weber outline core principles to get the most out of your behavior trees while avoiding common issues.

It's a useful deep dive into an important topic for today's game devs. Since its introduction over 10 years ago, the behavior tree has been a staple of game AI, and there are a whole host of different ways to implement them.

This talk outlines what some professional AI devs view to be some core principles for getting the most out of your behavior trees while avoiding common issues. It's a great talk with lots of practical takeaways for game devs, especially AI programmers, and it's now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

