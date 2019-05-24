Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Proposed anti-loot box bill has big implications for devs and publishers

Proposed anti-loot box bill has big implications for devs and publishers

May 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Business/Marketing

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announced plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit the sale of loot boxes and other "pay-to-win" monetization mechanics in the United States, and now he's drafted up a proposed bill explaining how he'd achieve that goal. 

As reported by Polygon, the proposed bill (which can be viewed online here) would serve to "regulate certain pay-to-win microtransactions and sales of loot boxes in interactive digital entertainment products." That's a pretty broad mandate, but thankfully the document goes above and beyond to explain exactly what that would  mean for game developers and publishers. 

For starters, it defines a "pay-to-win" transaction as an add-on that "eases a user's progression through content otherwise available within the game without the purchase," or one that "assists a users in accomplishing an achievement within the game that can otherwise be accomplished without."

Loot boxes, meanwhile, are defined as add-ons that "unlock a feature of the product or adds to or enhances the entertainment value of a product in a randomized or partially randomized fashion." As you might've noticed, those definitions mean content such as story DLC, paid-for cosmetic items, and other such one-time purchases would be exempt from the new regulations. 

With that in mind, the proposed bill would specifically prohibit the sale of microtransactions and loot boxes in "minor-orientated games," which it defines as "an interactive digital entertainment product for which the target audience is individuals under the age of 18."

It would also make it unlawful for game publishers and distributors to release minor-oriented titles that include pay-to-win microtransactions or loot boxes, or add them to an existing title. 

Notably, the legislation would also prohibit the publication or distribution of games containing pay-to-win microtransactions or loot boxes where there's "constructive knowledge" that any users are under the age of 18.

That places the burden on publishers and distributors to ensure their games -- even those targeted at people over the age of 18 -- aren't falling into the hands of minors, raising questions about the inclusion of loot boxes and microtransactions in Mature-rated titles like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto, which have a tendency to find their way into the hands of teens. 

"While it is true that a large proportion of game players are adults, even games with predominantly adult player bases – including games marketed primarily to adults – tend to have enormous appeal to children," wrote Senator Hawley in an FAQ on his website.

"The onus should be on developers to deter child consumption of products that foster gambling and similarly compulsive purchasing behavior, just as is true in other industries that restrict access to certain kinds of products and forms of entertainment to adult consumers."

Legally speaking, the "constructive knowledge" clause would likely make it easier for regulators to build cases against companies perceived to be in violation of the proposed bill, as Georgetown Law professor Angela Campbell explained to Polygon. 

"Constructive knowledge requires the operator to make reasonable inferences and at least in some cases, investigate," said Campbell.  

"For example, the operator of a social media service that says in its terms of service that it is only for use by persons over age 13, and yet anyone who uses the service can see that many young children use it to post videos of themselves, would have constructive knowledge that children were on the service. It probably would have actual knowledge as well, but actual knowledge is harder to prove."

You can find out more about the proposed bill checking it out for yourself over on Scribd. It's also worth having a read of Hawley's FAQ, as there are more details, definitions, and caveats included there.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[05.24.19]
Lead Game Designer
Preswerx
Preswerx — Boca Raton, Florida, United States
[05.24.19]
Unreal Engine Technical Artist
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[05.24.19]
Senior/Lead Graphics Programmer
PixelPool
PixelPool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[05.23.19]
Backend Developer Ã¢Â€Â¯(Unreal Engine 4, Blueprint, C++)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing for horror and hope in A Plague Tale: Innocence
Game Design Deep Dive: Re-imagining the double-jump in The Messenger
Telltale Games titles are being delisted from GOG
Blog: A technical approach to Titan's environment in Afterlight


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image