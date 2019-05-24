Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Dauntless saw 500,000 new players within 24 hours of its cross-platform launch

Dauntless saw 500,000 new players within 24 hours of its cross-platform launch

May 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Phoenix Labs’ free-to-play, cross-platform RPG Dauntless has surpassed 4 million lifetime players, a milestone that comes just days after the game’s full launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.

Dauntless itself gathered over 3 million players while running in open beta for the last year or so, and a press release from the developer notes that it saw over 500,000 new players give the game a try within the first 24 hours of its full release.

The game launched on May 21 and notably offered support for both cross-platform play and progression on three platforms right at launch, the first console game to do so. Dauntless is also due out for Switch, iOS, and Android in the future as well.

