The Epic Games Store exceeded THQ Nordic's expectations, says CEO

Metro Exodus was a huge launch for publisher Deep Silver's parent company THQ Nordic, and CEO Lars Wingefors now says that the Epic Games Store played a bigger part in that success than he may have previously suggested.

Wingefors followed up on comments made during THQ Nordic’s earnings presentation in a conversation with PCGamesN this week, clarifying that, in terms of revenue generated by unit sales, the Epic Games Store was the company’s leading platform.

During that presentation Wingefors had said that consoles led the ‘absolute majority’ of sales, a comment he clarifies meant all consoles combined and including both physical and digital unit sales. On a platform by platform basis, the Epic Games Store lead the pack in terms of revenue.

“Epic Games store has exceeded our expectations in terms of sales in actual units of both Metro Exodus and Satisfactory during the quarter,” Wingefors tells PCGamesN. “Epic Games store is in fact the group’s leading digital platform in terms of revenue generated by units sales in the quarter ending March.”

Metro Exodus was one of the first games to abandon its planned Steam launch in favor of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, so the clarification on its performance for that platform sheds additional light on how that decision paid off. Since, several other developers and publishers have made similar exclusivity decisions, including those behind games like Borderlands 3 and World War Z.