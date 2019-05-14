Get a job: Square Enix, Volition, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Remote

We’re seeking a contract designer to work on our unannounced dark fantasy action project. If you have passion for ensuring levels are well balanced and engaging from start to finish, you’ve worked in Unreal Engine 4, and you love the soulslike genre, you’ll fit right in as an encounter designer on our team.

You’ll work with world class artists and developers who have worked on franchises such as Diablo, Call of Duty, Starcraft, Metro, and more. You’ll be joining a project in production with well-scoped goals and milestones. We’re a small team but we’re striving to make something incredible.

Location: Boulder, Colorado

You'll join the server team comprised of talented and passionate software engineers focused on writing high availability golang microservices for client teams. Collaborating with game team members and engineers, you'll use golang, Docker and GKE to meet project and studio goals as we develop new, and support existing, games. This role supports studio wide initiatives and provides an opportunity to mentor less senior engineers.

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is searching for a System Designer with demonstrated ability to implement systems that meet the needs of targeted player types. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record designing various game systems that drive player progression and rewards for Triple-A, open world games.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan. Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, mixed reality (AR/VR) and sound, we not only research state of the art of game technology but also contribute to many productions. We are seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with us in Tokyo on our next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Location: Brighton, England

We're looking for a highly adept Technical Designer to join the Dream Harvest Family full time at our office in Brighton (Though you can start remote). You'll have a passion for one or more of the following: System Design, Mission Design, Content Design.You'll also have technical knowledge of scripting and/or programming in areas such as Gameplay, AI, Tools, Animation, etc. You'll be working side by side with our Lead Designer / Gameplay Programmer, Milcho, handcrafting exciting gameplay scenarios across Solo, Co-Op, and PVP; you’ll also work with our Narrative Designer, Danny, to ensure those gameplay scenarios synergise with the story in meaningful ways.