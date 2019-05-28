Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Obituary: Veteran programmer Stephen Ash has passed away

Obituary: Veteran programmer Stephen Ash has passed away

May 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Veteran game programmer and engineer Stephen Ash has passed away at the age of 51.

The well-traveled developer lent his talents to a huge variety of games in a career that spanned over two decades, working on popular titles including Star Wars: Jedi Knight, The Simpsons Wrestling, Grim Fandango, Psychonauts, and Quake: Champions

In his most recent role at id Software, Ash served as one of the senior gameplay programmers on the critically acclaimed Doom reboot and its virtual reality follow-up Doom: VFR, both of which won praise from critics and fans. 

"Steve was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He was born in Pasadena, California, on December 10, 1967. Steve was a brown belt in karate, played guitar & excelled at playing classical piano," reads an obituary posted on the Restland Funeral Home website.

"He was a master woodworker and loved cooking for his family. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Polytechnic University in Aerospace Engineering and then graduated Summa Cum Laude from NYU’s Courant Institute in pure mathematics. Steve loved a few things: his wife Kelli, his children, his job at id Software, his home and scotch."

