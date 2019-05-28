Subway Surfers surpasses 2.5 billion lifetime downloads

Newsbrief: Kiloo and SYBO’s endless runner Subway Surfers has been downloaded over 2.5 billion times across all platforms.

The milestone comes almost exactly 7 years after the game released for iOS and Android back in 2012 and a little over a year since it became the first game to surpass 1 billion downloads on the Google Play store.

The team also notes in a press release that Subway Surfers has managed to keep up an annual download pace of more than 400 million “mostly organic" downloads and was the second most downloaded mobile game in 2018 worldwide.

“Crossing the 2.5 billion downloads mark is a major milestone for Subway Surfers,” said Kiloo CEO Jacob Møller. “It shows that our efforts of keeping the gameplay fun and engaging resonates with the players. In the end, it’s always the players who decide if your game stays around to become an evergreen.”