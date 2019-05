Newsbrief: King’s longtime CEO Riccardo Zacconi is leaving his role at the head of the company after 16 years in the position.

Zacconi is one of the co-founders of the Candy Crush developer and has served as its CEO since the company set up shop in 2003.

According to a regulatory filing from King parent company Activision Blizzard, Zacconi will vacate the CEO position on July 1, though he won’t be leaving King entirely. Instead, he will shift to serve as King’s chairman, a role that sees him offering “guidance to the management” of King and Activision Blizzard.