Video: The grind behind Boyfriend Dungeon's $272K funding success

In this 2019 GDC talk, Kitfox Games' Victoria Tran lifts the veil on the numbers and technical aspects behind the indie discoverability grind that drove Boyfriend Dungeon to Kickstarter success.

It's a great behind-the-scenes look at how much thought, effort, and luck goes into seemingly straightforward crowdfunding success stories, and Tran answers important questions like: What strategies worked... and didn't? How did the Kitfox Games team attract press? Did social media matter that much? How did a 5-person team manage, and how did their community help?

It was a smart, snappy talk that you can now watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.