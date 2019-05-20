Get a job: Roundabout dev No Goblin is hiring a remote Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Gameplay Programmer (Unreal Engine/UE4)

No Goblin is looking to add a programmer to our team! We’re looking for a self-starter who loves making fun gameplay systems in C++ while also keeping an eye out for great overall system and code architecture.

Your day to day will involve:

Being the point person for game code. You’ll be using your programming experience to architect scalable systems that are easy to maintain and are usable by the rest of the team.

Working alongside designers prototyping gameplay in Blueprints, then turning their graphs into beautiful maintainable C++ systems once the prototyping is done.

Ensuring our games run smoothly and flawlessly across all platforms.

Skills you’re good at:

You have experience with C++ and Unreal Engine 4.

You can give examples of game systems that you’ve architected and built from scratch.

You have strong debugging and optimization skills.

Bonus skills that puts you ahead of everyone else:

You have experience with UE4’s AI and behavior systems, or experience with other behavior systems.

You’ve worked on a project that has a live content component, and have dealt with some of the code related fun that live content brings.

You have previous experience either working as part of a remote team or with freelance work. You can take ownership of a high level system or task and see it through to completion without direction.

This is a full time salaried position.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.