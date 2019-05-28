Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity Japan announces support for Labo VR goggles

Unity Japan announces support for Labo VR goggles

May 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC

Unity’s Japanese office has announced that the engine now supports projects developed with Nintendo’s Switch-powered Labo VR goggles in mind.

In a press release picked up by Famitsu (and translated via Google Translate), Unity Technologies Japan said that the support enables devs registered with Nintendo’s developer portal to create Switch games that make use of Nintendo Labo’s cardboard-based VR goggles.

Nintendo's Labo VR kits use cardboard and a set of lenses to let Switch owners modify their console into a makeshift VR headset. Soon after, the company announced that it would be adding VR modes into its existing games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Now building on its existing partnership with Unity, Nintendo has brought the ability to create similar experiences to external development teams. 

Devs interested in working with Labo VR can find more information on Nintendo’s Developer Portal, though it is worth noting that no announcement about any support for Labo VR has been made by Unity’s US-based offices.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.27.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.27.19]
Technical Artist - Cinematics
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.27.19]
Lead Character TD
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.26.19]
QA Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blending Zelda with pinball mechanics in Creature in the Well
'Gaming disorder' officially recognized as a disease despite industry protests
King co-founder Riccardo Zacconi stepping down as CEO
Obituary: Veteran programmer Stephen Ash has passed away


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image