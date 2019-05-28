Unity Japan announces support for Labo VR goggles

Unity’s Japanese office has announced that the engine now supports projects developed with Nintendo’s Switch-powered Labo VR goggles in mind.

In a press release picked up by Famitsu (and translated via Google Translate), Unity Technologies Japan said that the support enables devs registered with Nintendo’s developer portal to create Switch games that make use of Nintendo Labo’s cardboard-based VR goggles.

Nintendo's Labo VR kits use cardboard and a set of lenses to let Switch owners modify their console into a makeshift VR headset. Soon after, the company announced that it would be adding VR modes into its existing games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Now building on its existing partnership with Unity, Nintendo has brought the ability to create similar experiences to external development teams.

Devs interested in working with Labo VR can find more information on Nintendo’s Developer Portal, though it is worth noting that no announcement about any support for Labo VR has been made by Unity’s US-based offices.