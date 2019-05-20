Innovators, apply now for affordable access to XRDC via the new Startup Pass!

Now that registration is open for XRDC, the premier event for AR/VR/MR developers and creators, make sure you take a look at the all-new Startup Pass to see if it's the right fit for you and your team!

Allowing the same level of access as the general pass, the new XRDC Startup Pass provides a lower cost of entry for smaller companies or individuals just getting started in the industry.

This is a great opportunity for innovators and startups to take advantage of all XRDC has to offer at a discount rate. Like all XRDC passholders, Startup Pass attendees will take in two days of sessions led by industry experts, gain insight into the latest technologies, learn about innovative use cases, and identify potential business partners.

For example, DeepMotion chief Kevin He will be there to deliver an exciting Entertainment track talk on "Using AI to Create Interactive Digital Actors" in which he'll discuss the challenges of (and science behind) building an interactive character authoring tool, as well as how companies can integrate intelligent character simulation into their own games and apps!

To qualify for the XRDC Startup Pass, companies must have 10 or fewer employees and been in business for two years or less. If that sounds like a good fit, make sure to apply now -- applications will be processed within 5-10 business days, and pass pricing is based on the date of application submission!

This year XRDC will be taking place October 14th and 15th in a beautiful new waterfront venue, the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco! For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

