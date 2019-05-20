Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Innovators, apply now for affordable access to XRDC via the new Startup Pass!

Innovators, apply now for affordable access to XRDC via the new Startup Pass!

May 29, 2019 | By Staff
May 29, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Indie, XRDC

Now that registration is open for XRDC, the premier event for AR/VR/MR developers and creators, make sure you take a look at the all-new Startup Pass to see if it's the right fit for you and your team!

Allowing the same level of access as the general pass, the new XRDC Startup Pass provides a lower cost of entry for smaller companies or individuals just getting started in the industry.

This is a great opportunity for innovators and startups to take advantage of all XRDC has to offer at a discount rate. Like all XRDC passholders, Startup Pass attendees will take in two days of sessions led by industry experts, gain insight into the latest technologies, learn about innovative use cases, and identify potential business partners.

For example, DeepMotion chief Kevin He will be there to deliver an exciting Entertainment track talk on "Using AI to Create Interactive Digital Actors"  in which he'll discuss the challenges of (and science behind) building an interactive character authoring tool, as well as how companies can integrate intelligent character simulation into their own games and apps!

To qualify for the XRDC Startup Pass, companies must have 10 or fewer employees and been in business for two years or less. If that sounds like a good fit, make sure to apply now -- applications will be processed within 5-10 business days, and pass pricing is based on the date of application submission!

This year XRDC will be taking place October 14th and 15th in a beautiful new waterfront venue, the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco! For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Voodoo Germany GmbH
Voodoo Germany GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.29.19]
(Senior) Game Artist (m/f)
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[05.28.19]
Mobile Games Tools Producer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Marina del Rey, California, United States
[05.28.19]
Marketing / Community Manager
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.28.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A composer's insight to making music for games: Workflow, creativity, tech, and more
The Oculus Quest is selling out in the U.S. after one week
Bossa shutting down Worlds Adrift, says game is 'no longer commercially viable'
Blog: 7 essential ingredients for building tension in horror games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image