May 28, 2019
Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer is leaving Blizzard for Epic Games

Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer is leaving Blizzard for Epic Games

May 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Social/Online

Nate Nanzer is leaving his position as commissioner of the Overwatch League to join up with Fortnite dev Epic Games.

He broke the news about his departure in a series of tweets last week, and ESPN later reported that his reason for leaving was to work with Epic Games on the competitive side of Fortnite.

“I wanted to share that soon I will be leaving Blizzard for a new opportunity,” wrote Nanzer. “This has been the toughest decision of my life, because it means I won’t get to work with the best staff, players, teams, owners, partners, and fans in esports anymore. I can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of what we’ve all accomplished together.”

Nanzer was one of the minds behind Blizzard’s Overwatch League, a competitive esports circuit that mimics the structure and city-driven format of traditional sports leagues. He started with Blizzard in 2014, and had served as the VP and commissioner of the league since early 2017.

Pete Vlastelica, president and CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues, is set to take over Nanzer's duties at Blizzard.

