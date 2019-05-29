Bossa shutting down Worlds Adrift , says game is 'no longer commercially viable'

Bossa Studios is shutting down its Early Access massively multiplayer sandbox title Worlds Adrift in July.

Breaking the news on the Worlds Adrift website, the studio explained the online game struggled to capture the imagination of players, and is no longer a commercially viable prospect.

The community-crafted MMO launched through Steam Early Access in May 2017, and utilized SpatialOS technology to let players to leave a lasting impression on the world by customizing their own sky ships and building their own in-game islands.

After two years, however, the game has failed to reach the level of popularity it needs to continue, and Bossa has suggested its own focus on making the game work on a technical level, rather than creating a satisfying experience, has ultimately doomed the MMO.

"Worlds Adrift just hasn’t reached the level of popularity it needs to continue. The challenges that came with our ambitious project meant that all our work went into making the game work rather than making it the experience we wanted it to be," wrote the developer.

"As a result we failed at making a game that could capture the imaginations of millions. Creating an MMO like Worlds Adrift is a huge financial commitment and unfortunately the game is just no longer commercially viable."

To ensure Worlds Adrift goes out with a bang, Bossa intends to dish out every in-game cosmetic item free of charge, while all Founder Captains will receive a free copy of Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread as a thank you for supporting the title from the very beginning.

An 'End of the World' livestream event will also be hosted on Twitch, and will feature an 'ask me anything' session with the dev team. The details of the big send off will be announced soon. For more information on the shuttering, including refund eligibility, check out the extensive FAQ on the Worlds Adrift website.