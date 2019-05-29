Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
The Oculus Quest is selling out in the U.S. after one week

May 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Facebook's new standalone Oculus Quest virtual reality headset has sold out at some U.S. retailers just a week after launch, suggesting mainstream interest in virtual reality tech might finally be warming up. 

The $399 headset is a completely all-in-one device that aims to deliver a PC-like virtual reality experience without the need for a PC connection or any external tracking sensors. 

As reported by Variety, the Quest launched on May 21, but has already sold out at major stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg, so it looks like early adopters at least are keen on the standalone unit. 

While the device has impressed during its first week on shelves, it still has some way to go before cementing its place as the one true VR messiah. After all, no concrete sales figures have been released yet, and it's unclear how many units were shipped to retailers. 

Still, Facebook at least seems quietly pleased with the Quest's early showing, and said its working on ensuring retailers are restocked as soon as possible.

"We’re so glad to see the excitement and interest in Oculus Quest. While some of our retail partners are temporarily out of stock online, we’re working to restore availability in all channels as soon as possible," commented the company.

